Iran sports minister to accompany Team Melli in Qatar

The FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 will be played from 20 November to 18 December in Qatar. It will be the 22nd edition of the competition, and the first played in the Arab world.

The opening ceremony of the World Cup will take place on Sunday, before the opening Group A match between hosts Qatar and Ecuador.

The opening ceremony will be at the 60,000-capacity Al Bayt Stadium, 40 km (25 miles) north of Doha.

The "Persian Leopards" in Group B of the tournament will face England, the US, and Wales.

Iran, No. 21 in the current FIFA world rankings, will kick off the World Cup campaign in Qatar against fifth-ranked England on November 21.

Iran will meet Wales on Nov. 25 and play the US four days later.

AMK/5635926