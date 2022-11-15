Iran, Qatar FMs hold phone talk on bilateral ties

During the phone conversation, the two sides discussed bilateral and international issues and the latest status of JCPOA-related talks.

Referring to the arrival of the Iranian national football team in Qatar’s capital Doha on Monday night to take part in the FIFA World Cup 2022, Amir-Abdollahian announced the support of the Islamic Republic of Iran in holding the World Cup football matches.

He also wished success for the government of Qatar in holding these competitions.

The foreign minister of Qatar, for his part, expressed satisfaction with the arrival of the Iranian national football team in Doha, appreciated the constant support of the Islamic Republic of Iran, and wished success to the national team of Iran in the competitions.

