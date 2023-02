Dinamo Zagreb defeated RNK Split 31-1 in the match today.

Sadegh Moharrami’s performance was satisfactory on the pitch.

The club will meet Lokomotiva in its next match.

Iran’s professional football player Sadegh Moharrami plays for GNK Dinamo Zagreb.

The Iranian international player joined the Croatian champions from Iran’s Persepolis in June 2018 on a five-year contract.

