IRGC not allow anyone to interfere, invade Iran

Resistance of people in support of truth will thwart the enemy's plots, Brigadier General Ali Fadavi the Deputy Commander-in-Chief of the Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps said on Sunday.

"In order to be independent, we need to have complete independence in science, technology, economy, and culture, which are the main signs of a society's identity," he pointed out.

Emphasizing that no one should decide about the future of the Iranian nation, he stated, "This is our message, if anyone seeks to decide our fate, we will deal with them seriously."

"We will not allow anyone to interfere in the country's affairs," General Fadavi noted, stressing that Iran's power is unstoppable.

Elsewhere in his remarks, General Fadavi said that today achieving new maritime technologies is one of the components of Iran's power.

