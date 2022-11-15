EU backs Iraq-based terrorists, condemns IRGC attack on them

The EU claimed that these attacks violate Iraq’s sovereignty and territorial integrity.

Alina Romanowski, United States Ambassador to Iraq, also on Tuesday issued a statement in support of the terrorists based in the Iraqi Kurdistan region and while condemning the IRGC attack on the terrorists' positions, called on Iran to stop these attacks.

On November 14th, Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) launched missile and drone attacks on the positions of terrorist groups in the Iraqi Kurdistan region.

Referring to recent hostilities by mercenary terrorists of global arrogance against the Islamic Republic of Iran, IRGC said in a statement that IRGC will not tolerate the continuation of the condition.

Border and internal security are one of the red lines of the Islamic Republic of Iran, it said.

The statement also called on authorities of the Iraqi Kurdistan region to protect and support the stability and security of the region, and common borders and fulfill their obligations towards the Islamic Republic of Iran.

Iran's Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian, in a telephone conversation with his Iraqi counterpart Fuad Hussein, said, "Despite the privileged relations between the two countries, the Islamic Republic of Iran does not expect to be threatened from the Kurdistan Region, and the central government is responsible for these actions."

Amir-Abdollahian emphasized the necessity of adhering to the results of the security talks to ensure common security.

The Iraqi Foreign Minister, being pleased with the level of relations between the two countries, considered Baghdad-Tehran cooperation as a guarantor of common security and said, "Baghdad does not allow its neighbors to be threatened from the Iraqi territory."

