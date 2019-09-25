All Iranian officials in consensus over enhancement of missile power

"Any deal on Iran's missile power with the arrogant system is like leaving no roof, walls and boundaries for a house, and the enemy's emphasis on limiting the missile power clearly means restricting the Iranian nation's resistance against more excessive demands and oppression," General Hatami said in Tehran.

"Thanks God, all pillars of the Islamic Republic are in consensus over the importance of enhancing the defense power, specially increasing Iran's missile power," he added.

Comparing Iran's defense power to other countries, he said "today, Iran plays a determining role in the region such as its role in Iraq, Syria, Lebanon and etc., and the enemies have not been successful in sowing insecurity in our country, which proves the deterring power of the Islamic Republic."

In mid-September, a Memorandum of Understanding was signed today between Iran’s Defense Ministry and Vice-Presidency for Science and Technology to boost cooperation for building new defense products in different fields.

According to Hatami the aim of this MoU is making use of capabilities of experts, scientists, universities and knowledge-based companies to improve Iran’s defense power and also to enhance the country’s economy.

“According to the document, significant products in fields which are of top priority for the Defense Ministry, such as aerospace, biology, and cognition, will be designed which could create superiority in the defense sector,” said Hatami.

Hatami noted that the MoU creates a new pattern for developing bilateral cooperation between two bodies, adding that according to the document, cooperation of scientific and technological centers in boosting defense technologies will be more influential, the process will be financially and legally supported, and the ground will be paved for mass production of products.

Iran’s defense sector has seen many great achievements made by Iranian engineers during recent years. Tehran has repeatedly announced that its military power is just aimed at defending the country against threats and does not present any threat to others.

