Iran to operationalize undeclared defense capability in war

Fadavi made the remarks in a ceremony at the Imam Hossein University in the north of Tehran on Monday.

Fadavi said that during the Iraqi-imposed war on Iran, the Iranian armed forces used to import all their military equipment from outside while the country has made a lot of progress in producing its defense capabilities.

"We could not even produce barbed wire inside the country, but today we have been able to sell some of our military equipment to world powers. Some people said that we don't need to produce speedboats and warships and we should buy this equipment, but we were able to produce speedboats, which the Americans admitted that they are not capable of facing Iran's speedboats," the IRGC deputy commander said.

"In the maritime field, we purchased surface-to-surface missiles from China in 1984, but then we decided to start to produce missiles ourselves, and today we have been able to produce a cruise missile with a range of 2,000 kilometers," he continued.

He also said that the United States had a lot of warships in the Persian Gulf in the past but the Americans do not have the same presence today.

"The speed vessels strategy was the main strategy that we could win against the Americans, and today the Americans have escaped from the region despite having 373 warships and aircraft carriers in the Persian Gulf. Because they knew that if there had been a war, the American warships would have sunk."

According to Admiral Fadavi, "We have technologies in the military field that no one knows about, and the Americans will know about them when we use them."

MNA