Two explosions rock Afghanistan capital

The first explosion occurred in the middle of the day at around 12 pm (local time) at Charahi Sedarat in Kabul city. Local people said that the sound of a terrible explosion was heard.

The Taliban did not issue a statement about the explosion yet.

Another explosion occurred around 2:00 pm (local time) near Jamhuriat hospital in the fourth security area of Kabul city.

Khaled Zadran, the spokesman of the police command of the interim government of the Taliban, confirmed the explosion without providing more details. "The explosion occurred on Saturday afternoon," he said.

So far, no details have been reported about the number of injured or possible casualties in these two explosions.

Also, no individual or group has claimed responsibility for today's explosions.

