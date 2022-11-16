  1. Politics
Nov 16, 2022, 2:45 PM

Envoy:

Regional security depends on stability on Afghanistan

Regional security depends on stability on Afghanistan

TEHRAN, Nov. 16 (MNA) – Special envoy of the Iranian President for Afghanistan says that regional security depends on the security and stability of Afghanistan and the countries of the region are trying to help create a stable and safe Afghanistan.

Hassan Kazemi Qomi made the remarks speaking to the Russian media on the sidelines of the meeting of Moscow Format Consultations on Afghanistan.

"As much as Afghanistan improves in terms of politics and economy, it will naturally lead to security in the region," Kazemi Qomi stressed, adding that the issue of reducing the presence of terrorists would also be another result of regional cooperation.

"Today, developments in Afghanistan have created complex conditions for the people of Afghanistan, the countries of the region, and international security," he added.

Kazemi Qomi blamed the United States for occupying Afghanistan for 20 years and said that the presence of the US in Afghanistan resulted in nothing but the killing of people and destroying the infrastructure of this country.

"After the designed withdrawal of the US from this country, we are witnessing a very difficult situation in the political, security, economic, and even social fields in this country," he stressed.

MP/IRN84944682

News Code 193740

Related News

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • captcha

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News