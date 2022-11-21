Casualties reported in Kabul blast

According to Al Jazeera, several people were killed and injured in a car bomb explosion in the north of Kabul, the capital of Afghanistan.

According to Sputnik news agency, the explosion happened in the fourth security district in Kabul city.

The media cited eyewitnesses as saying that there was a terrible sound. So far, no further information has been released about the incident.

Also, the Taliban interim government authorities have not issued a statement about the blast.

It should be noted that Afghanistan is still struggling with security problems more than a year after the foreign occupation forces led by Americans left the country.

Bakhtar news agency has cited the Kabul policy as saying that two people were killed in the blast.

MNA