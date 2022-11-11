Senior cleric hails IRGC for achieving hypersonic missile

Speaking during this week's Friday Prayers' sermon in Tehran Hojjatoleslam Seyyed Mohammad Hassan Aboutorabifard congratulated the noble nation of Islamic Iran on the giant steps taken in the missile industry of the country in line with increasing its defense power on the international stage.

The presence of outstanding and industrious figures in the Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps (IRGC) and Army Force has increased the power of the country on the international stage, he said, adding that enemies of the country have armed to teeth and have launched widespread waged media and hybrid wars against the country to undemine the Islamic Establishment's security but they should know that the noble people of the country have foiled their omious plots waged against the country with cauition.

The senior cleric pointed to an announcement by the IRGC Aerospace Force that tit has made a hypersonic missile, the senior cleric said making controllable and maneuverable ballistic missiles with the ability to penetrate all existing missile defense systems in the world is undoubtedly considered as a turning point in increasing the deterrence power of the Islamic Republic of Iran.

Elsewhere in his remarks, Tehran interior Friday prayers leader thanked the unflinching and nonstop efforts of security forces and police officials in arresting the perpetrators behind the martyrdom of innocent men and women in the Shah Cheragh holy shrine terrorist attack in Shiraz.

He said that Iran missile industry owes a lot to outstanding figures like Martyr Hassan Tehrani Moghaddam, whose 11th martyrdom anniversary is today.

Aboutorabifard said that the Islamic Republic of Iran accepts criticism and even protests, assuring people the Iranian Judiciary will observe fairness in dealing with the detainees that were arrested by security forces during the recent foreign-instigated riots.

