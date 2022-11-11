Ghalibaf hails IRGC for hypersonic missile capability

Mohammad Bagheri Ghalibaf, the parliament's speaker, reacted to the announcement made by the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) Aerospace Force yesterday that Iran has obtained the capability to ballistic hypersonic missiles.

"Manufacturing hypersonic ballistic missiles with unprecedented maneuverability, breaking the speed record, the ability to penetrate all missile defense systems in the world and the ability to target them is a clear sign of the combination of science and faith in the country's defense industry," the parliament speaker of Iran said in a post on his account on social media in Farsi.

"God bless my brother Brigadier General Hajizadeh and all the brave specialists of IRGC Aerospace Force," Ghalibaf continued in his post.

MNA