IRGC Aerospace to unveil hypersonic missile in future: cmdr.

A day after General Hajizadeh, said that Iran has produced hypersonic missile, he said today that the missiles' tests have been carried out and the missile will be unveiled in the future at a due time.

He made the comments on the sidelines of a ceremony held on Friday to commemorate the 11th martyrdom anniversary of Brigadier General Hassan Tehrani Moghaddam, the former IRGC missile unit commander.

"This missile has a high speed and can maneuver in and out of the atmosphere.," Hajizadeh said yesterday.

He added that the new missile penetrates all missile defense systems, saying that he did not think that there will be technology to counter it for decades. This missile targets the enemy's anti-missile systems and is a big leap in the field of missiles, according to the commander of IRGC Aerospace Force.

