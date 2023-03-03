Iranian nation to overcome foreign-backed economic pressures

Addressing the Friday prayers sermon today, Hojjatoleslam Mohammad Hassan Aboutorabifard hailed the turnout of the Iranian nation in the recent pro-establishment rallies on February 11.

The authoritative presence of people in the march on 22 Bahman showed that the Iranian nation recognizes the right and they are loyal to it, Aboutorabifard said.

The people of Iran, with their deep political insight and a correct understanding of honor and stability, displayed the authority of the Islamic Republic in front of the bewildered eyes of the arrogant powers, he highlighted.

The Iranians proved that despite the hardships and economic pressures, they will stand by the Leader of the Islamic Revolution to maintain the authority of the country, the cleric said.

Aboutorabifard also assured that the nation will overcome the economic pressure imposed by foreign countries.

