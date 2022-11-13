Iran’s hypersonic ballistic missiles ‘frustrated enemies’

Speaking in an open session of the Parliament on Sunday, Ghalibaf pointed to the salient advantage of the newly-developed hypersonic ballistic missile by the Aerospace Force of the Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps (IRGC) and stated that unprecedented maneuverability of breaking the record of the speed and ability to pass through the missile defense system and the ability to target them is one of the most important specifications of the recent achievements of scientists of the country.

He went on to say that both the government and Parliament have seriously determined to materialize the objectives of the country by taking advantage of all capacities to solve problems facing the people of the country.

MA/