Enemies are scared; keep sending messages not to hit them

The IRGC commander-in-chief Major General Hossein Salami made the remarks in a ceremony held on Friday to commemorate the 11th martyrdom anniversary of Brigadier General Hassan Tehrani Moghaddam, the former IRGC missile unit commander.

Salami said that the enemies are tightening their sanctions on the country to block the ways ahead of the Iranian nation with the aim of stopping the nation from advancing while stressing that all their attempts have failed.

"We hit the anti-revolutionary groups in the Iraqi Kurdistan region, test-fired satellite carriers, enhanced range of Bawar 373 missile defense system to 300 km, and finally yesterday, we declared making a [hypersonic] missile that no air defense can confront it," the IRGC commander said in reference to the latest military, technological and defense achievements unveiled in the country recently as examples that the Islamic Republic of Iran is advancing despite all enemies' ominous attempts to create riots in the country and drawing the attention to inside the country.

"We told the enemies that we interrupt your tranquility; We will definitely do that. They have been unable to rest for several days now and are on alert," General Salami further warned the enemies.

"They are scared and they keep telling us not to hit them. They keep sending us messages through several countries not to hit them," he added.

"The Iranian nation is changing the enemy's calculations," the IRGC commander went on to underline while saying that the enemies' plots against the security of the country by fomenting riots have failed.

