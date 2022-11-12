  1. Politics
French FM claims two more French citizens being held in Iran

TEHRAN, Nov. 12 (MNA) – Two more French citizens have been detained in Iran, bringing to seven the number of people from France held in the country, Foreign Minister Catherine Colonna said Saturday.

Last month, Colonna said five were being held in Iran.

The French top diplomat demanded their immediate release, and access to consular protection, according to France 24.

She did not provide any evidence to prove her claims.

The Western countries led by the United States and the UK as well as Germany have intensified their anti-Iran campaign to push Iran to make concessions in the nuclear talks.

Those Western states actively supported the riots in Iran and added to the sanctions on Tehran to push Iran into chaos. 

The Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Ali Khamenei and other high-ranking Iranian officials have condemned the Western countries led by the United States for their "hybrid war" against the country.

