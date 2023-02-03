Senior cleric hails air force's role in Iran's national might

"Today, the air force plays a decisive and unapparelled role in creating security and increasing the might of the Islamic Republic and securing the skies of the country," Hojjatoleslam Seyyed Mohammad Hassan Aboutorabifard said during this week's Friday Prayers' sermon in Tehran.

The senor cleric pointed to the sacrifices made by the Iranian air forces during the imposed Iraqi war on the country and asked God Almighty for more success and well-being for the force.

He went on to point to the country's next fiscal year's budget which is being discussed in the parliament, calling on the lawmakers to approve a transparent budget in a way that benefits the country's today's economic situation the best, in line with the Leader of the Islamic Revolution's instructions.

He also urged the government for stability in the economy.

