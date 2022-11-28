Iran missiles render enemy's defense systems out of service

Brigadier General Amir Ali Hajizadeh said on Monday that Iran has developed its defense capabilities in a way that today it has focused on the targets rather than repelling threats.

"Today, with the efforts of young people and experts, we have entered the targeted-oriented field rather than threat-oriented equipment manufacturing," the commander said.

In an apparent reference to the hypersonic missile, about which he said recently it would be unveiled in near future, he said, "The latest achievement made by IRGC Aerospace Force would be able to disable the missile defense shield of Iran's enemies, including the United States, the Zionist regime, and their allied regimes for several decades."

