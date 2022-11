He added that the most sophisticated hypersonic ballistic missile will pass through all missile shield systems.

This newly-developed ballistic missile will pass through all missile defense systems, he said, adding that it is not believed that such a technology can be developed for decades to counter it.

This missile targets the enemy's anti-missile systems and is a giant leap in the field of missile technology, IRGC Aerospace Force Commander Hajizadeh added.

MA/5628909