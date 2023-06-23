Raeisi's Latin America visit has decisive achievements

Hojjatoleslam Mohammad Hassan Aboutorabifard made the remarks at Friday prayers sermon today.

The US Foundation for the Defense of Democracies has analyzed that Iranian presidents have visited Latin America, but the strategic perspective of this visit is different, Aboutorabifard said.

In 2023, China, Russia, and Iran will try to prevent the indisputable influence of the United States, and Raeisi has visited the region with a focus on this development and taking advantage of it, he said, referring to this analysis.

He also touched upon the increasing power of the Islamic Republic of Iran in the region and the world.

This power has been achieved as the result of resistance, endurance, vigilance, and knowledge of seminary academic societies and pioneers in the political and economic fields as well as the guidelines of the Leader of the Islamic Revolution.

