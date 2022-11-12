  1. Politics
Imprisoned Iranian sailors in Tanzania freed after 10 years

TEHRAN, Nov. 12 (MNA) – 16 Iranian sailors who were imprisoned in Tanzania 10 years ago were released.

The sailors were arrested about 10 years ago along with their barge on various charges in the Indian Ocean by the Tanzanian police. They were in prison in Dar es Salaam, the head of the Representative Office of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Chabahar free zone source told IRNA News Agency.

With the efforts of the Embassy of the Islamic Republic of Iran in Dar es Salaam, Iranian sailors were released from prison last Wednesday and were allowed to leave Tanzania, he stated, adding that they arrived at the Imam Khomeini International Airport on early Saturday.

