Gen. Hajizadeh hails Iran's achievements in drone field

The Commander of Aerospace Force of the Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps (IRGC) Brigadier General Amir Ali Hajizadeh made the remarks in the meeting held at the Ferdowsi University of Mashhad on Monday during which he said" In the military field, we did not have the capabilities that we have now. In the past, we used to import even barbed wire, but now we export drones; Undoubtedly, this has been realized by establishing a relationship between knowledge-based departments, universities and technological experts."

He described the country's defense capabilities as a result of the cooperation between the armed forces and knowledge-based companies and added that developing knowledge-based companies has helped the country to meet the domestic needs for military defense equipment without dependency on foreign countries.

The IRGC aerospace commander added that they started with conducting research in the aerospace field and then tried to overcome obstacles, adding that the achievements in the aerospace Iran made gave it superiority in that field.

General Hajizadeh went on to say that he has heard many times that the Western countries have prioritized limiting Iran's drone power and missile capabilities at the talks with Tehran.

