IAEA chief reacts to Iran’s building of hypersonic missile

Rafael Grossi in an interview with AFP on Thursday claimed that Iran's announcement of building a hypersonic ballistic missile intensifies concerns about the country's nuclear program.

Earlier on Thursday, the Commander of Aerospace Force of the Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps (IRGC) Brigadier General Amir-Ali Hajizadeh announced the construction of hypersonic ballistic missile in the country.

This newly-developed ballistic missile will pass through all missile defense systems, he said, adding that it is not believed that such a technology can be developed for decades to counter it

Earlier, IAEA chief Grossi had repeated the claim that the Vienna negotiations had reached a deadlock, and said that due to the limited access of inspectors to Iran's nuclear facilities in recent months, they do not have important information at their disposal.

These claims came as the head of Atomic Energy Organization of Iran Mohammad Eslami had announced that Tehran has given detailed answers to the questions raised by the International Atomic Energy Agency, but the Agency bases its reports on information received from Iran's enemies.

