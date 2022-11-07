'Ghaem 100' satellite carrier launch shows national authority

In a tweet on Monday, the Iranian diplomat called the successful launch of "Ghaem 100" another demonstration of the national authority and ability of Iran's young scientists to achieve science and new technologies despite the sanctions.

Kan'ani added that such achievements make the enemies of Iran angry.

On November 5, Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps Aerospace Force successfully test-launched the 'Ghaem 100' satellite carrier into suborbital space.

The test-launch was carried out in the presence of the Commander of the Aerospace Force of the Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) Brigadier General Amir Ali Hajizadeh and a group of officials of the country's armed forces on Saturday.

'Ghaem 100' three-stage solid fuel carrier is capable of placing satellites weighing 80 kg into orbit 500 kilometers from the earth's surface.

MP/FNA14010816000140