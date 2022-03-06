Iran FM warns IAEA chief of Israeli abuse of mechanisms

The Iranian Foreign Minister stressed the need for IAEA impartiality and professionalism and stressed the importance of strengthening Iran and the agency's bilateral cooperation.

The Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian met with Director-General of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) Rafel Grossi in Tehran on Saturday afternoon.

During the meeting, the Foreign Minister stressed the need for an independent, professional and impartial IAEA approach and also emphasized the importance of strengthening the IAEA's relations and cooperation with the Islamic Republic of Iran in areas beyond monitoring and inspection, including supporting Iran's peaceful nuclear industry.

Iran welcomes expansion of future coop. with IAEA: VP

Iran’s First Vice President said that Tehran welcomes expansion of future cooperation with International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) in line with peaceful use of nuclear knowledge and technology.

Speaking in his meeting with the Director-General of International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) Rafael Mariano Grossi in Tehran on Saturday, Mohammad Mokhber emphasized the need for expansion of cooperation between Islamic Republic of Iran and the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) in line with peaceful development of nuclear program.

MoD unveils new land, air, naval defense combat achievements

Iranian Ministry of Defense in a ceremony unveiled new defense achievements in the field of ground, air, naval combats.

During the ceremony that was held on Saturday, seven new achievements in the field of ground combat, two achievements in the field of air combat and one achievement in the field of naval combat have been unveiled in the presence of the Iranian Defense Minister Brigadier General Mohammad Reza Ashtiani.

Iran-IAEA issues must be resolved in 'nonpolitical' way

The Head of the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran says the remaining issues between Tehran and IAEA must be resolved in a technical and nonpolitical way and without any foreign intervention.

Head of the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran Mohammad Eslami met and held talks with the Director-General of the International Atomic Energy Agency Rafel Grossi in Tehran.

Following their meeting, the IAEA chief attended a joint press conference with Eslami to answer questions raised by reporters.

Riyadh willing to re-establish relations with Tehran: Iran FM

The Iranian foreign minister has said that Riyadh is willing to re-establish relations with Tehran, adding "We welcome the re-establishment of bilateral relations with Saudi Arabia,

"The recent remarks by a high-ranking Saudi official indicate their desire to establish bilateral relations with Iran, and we welcome that," Iranian foreign minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian said in an interview with IRNA.

He blamed Ryadh for severing ties with Iran, saying that "The Islamic Republic of Iran's relations do not have bilateral relations with Saudi Arabia due to Riyadh's decision to cut off diplomatic relations with our country."

Takfiri terrorism threat still targeting Muslim Ummah

Iran's Chief of Staff of Iranian Armed Forces on Saturday wrote a letter to Pakistan Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa, highly condemning the terrorist attack on a Shia mosque in Peshawar of Pakistan.

Expressing his grief and sorrow over the tragic incident and wishing a speedy recovery for the injured, Major General Mohammad Bagheri wrote in his letter that the incident has once again shown that the threat of Takfiri terrorism, originated from the Zionism and spy organizations including the Israeli regime and the USA, is still continuing to target the Islamic Ummah.

Iran firepower has increased over six times compared to past

Stating that Iran's firepower of missiles and simultaneous firing has increased over 6 times than before, Brigadier General Amir Ali Hajizadeh said that the time of firing preparation has been also greatly reduced.

Speaking at the unveiling ceremony of two new IRGC missile and drone bases, the commander of the Aerospace Force of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) stated that IRGC can fly 60 UAVs at a time at the base, adding that due to the limitlessness of the drones' ranges, there are no target limits and any hostile target can be hit.

