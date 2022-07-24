  1. Politics
Jul 24, 2022, 10:11 PM

IRGC Aerospace cmdr.:

Iran to put new satellite using ‘Ghaem’ launcher into orbit

TEHRAN, Jul. 24 (MNA) – The Commander of Aerospace Force of the Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps (IRGC) Brigadier General Amir Ali Hajizadeh said that IRGC will put new satellite into orbit by the yearend using "Ghaem" launcher.

Speaking on the sidelines of IRGC’s Malek Ashtar Festival in Tehran on Sunday evening, he said that IRGC will put new homegrown satellites with “Ghaem” satellite carrier into orbit in the current year.

The IRGC Aerospace successfully launched the 'Noor-2' Satellite by the domestically-built launcher Qassed (messenger) on March 2022 and placed it into orbit at an altitude of 500 km.

The mission of the satellite is reconnaissance, and it was placed in orbit after 480 seconds at a speed of 6.7 km/s.

