Mar 5, 2022, 1:46 PM

IRGC Aerospace Force unveils new missile, drone bases

TEHRAN, Mar. 05 (MNA) – Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) Aerospace Force unveiled two missile and drone bases on Saturday in presence of IRGC Chief Commander Major General Hossein Salami.

Built in the heart of high mountains, these tunnel bases are home to surface-to-surface missile systems with advanced equipment as well as offensive drones which are able to penetrate the enemy's radar and defense network systems.

This is the first time that IRGC Aerospace Force unveils an underground missile and UAV base.

UAVs with a range of 2,000 kilometers, dual-missile launchers and Multiple-UAV launchers are present at these bases. 

In this visit, IRGC Commander of the Aerospace Force Brigadier General Amir Ali Hajizadeh briefed on the salient measures taken and new achievements of the IRGC Aerospace Force.

