Powerful Iran eyeing access to space in all areas: Hajizadeh

Speaking on the sidelines of launching “Noor-2” Satellite on Tuesday, Brigadier general Amir Ali Hajizadeh said, “Relying upon the assistance of the God Almighty, IRGC successfully managed to put “Nooe-2” Satellite into orbit."

Referring to the salient specifications of “Noor- 2 satellite”, which was successfully launched into orbit today, Brigadier General Hajizadeh stated that this satellite was placed in orbit after 480 seconds at a speed of 6.7 km/s.

The IRGC Aerospace launched the 'Noor-2' Satellite by the domestically-built launcher Qassed (messenger) on Tuesday morning and placed it into orbit at an altitude of 500 km.

The mission of the satellite is reconnaissance, and it was placed in orbit after 480 seconds at a speed of 6.7 km/s.

'Noor-1', the first military satellite of Iran, was successfully launched and put into orbit by the Qassed carrier in April 2020. It was placed into orbit at an altitude of 425km.

