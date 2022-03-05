Iran firepower has increased over six times compared to past

Speaking at the unveiling ceremony of two new IRGC missile and drone bases, the commander of the Aerospace Force of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) stated that IRGC can fly 60 UAVs at a time at the base, adding that due to the limitlessness of the drones' ranges, there are no target limits and any hostile target can be hit.

Emphasizing that the IRGC power has increased logarithmically, Brigadier General Hajizadeh went on to say that the firepower of missiles and simultaneous firing has increased more than 6 to 7 times, and the preparation time for firing has been greatly reduced as well.

Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) Aerospace Force unveiled two missile and drone bases on Saturday in presence of IRGC Chief Commander Major General Hossein Salami.

Built in the heart of high mountains, these tunnel bases are home to surface-to-surface missile systems with advanced equipment as well as offensive drones which are able to penetrate the enemy's radar and defense network systems.

This is the first time that the IRGC Air Force has unveiled an underground UAV base.

