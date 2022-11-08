Iran beats India at start of Asian Water Polo Championship

The national Iranian men's water polo team started Asian Water Polo Championship on Tuesday with a decisive victory against India.

Iran defeated the Indian team 19-4. Iran showed its decisive superiority over the opponent with results 2-5, 1-3, 0-6, 1-5 in four quarters.

Iran is pitted against India, Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan, Thailand, South Korea in Group A of the competitions which are held in Thailand's Samut Prakan.

Hong Kong beat Singapore 11-19 while defending champion Japan defeated China 14-9 on the first day of the competition.

KI/5627686