Nov 8, 2022, 6:20 PM

Iran beats India at start of Asian Water Polo Championship

TEHRAN, Nov. 08 (MNA) – The national Iranian men's water polo team won the national men's team of India at the Asian Championship on Tuesday.

The national Iranian men's water polo team started Asian Water Polo Championship on Tuesday with a decisive victory against India.

Iran defeated the Indian team 19-4. Iran showed its decisive superiority over the opponent with results 2-5, 1-3, 0-6, 1-5 in four quarters.

Iran is pitted against India, Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan, Thailand, South Korea in Group A of the competitions which are held in Thailand's Samut Prakan.

Hong Kong beat Singapore 11-19 while defending champion Japan defeated China 14-9 on the first day of the competition. 

