Oct 10, 2022, 9:00 PM

Iran learns fate at 2022 Asian Water Polo Championship

TEHRAN, Oct. 10 (MNA) – Iran discovered their opponents at the 2022 Asian Water Polo Championship.

The competition will be held in Bangkok, Thailand from Nov. 7 to 13, Tehran Times reported.

Iran, headed by Aleksandar Ciric, has been drawn along with Kazakhstan, India, South Korea, Uzbekistan and Thailand in Group A.

Group B consists of Japan, China, Singapore, Hong Kong and Kuwait.

The Asian Water Polo Championship serves as qualification for the 2023 World Water Polo Championship to be held in Fukuoka, Japan.

The top two teams as well as hosts Japan will take part in the world championship.

Kamal Iranidoost
