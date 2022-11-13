  1. Sports
Iran loses to China at 2022 Asian Water Polo C'ship

TEHRAN, Nov. 13 (MNA) – Iran's national men's water polo team narrowly lost to China in the Asian Championship semi-finals on Sunday to lose the chance to secure a berth at the world championship.

Iran was defeated by China 10-11 (in four quarters 3-3, 3-1, 2-5, 2-2) on Sunday to fail to advance to the finals of the Asian Championship and secure a place in the next world championship.

The Iranian team gained five consecutive wins to reach the semifinals of the Asian championships versus India, South Korea, Kazakhstan, Thailand, and Hong Kong.

Headed by Aleksandar Ciric, Iran will have to now compete against the loser of today's match between Kazakhstan and Japan on Monday.

The Asian competition is being held in Bang Sao Thong district, Samut Prakan province, Thailand from Nov. 7 to 13.

The top two teams as well as hosts Japan will take part in the world championship.

