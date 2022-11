Iran had previously defeated India 19-4 win and South Korea 17-8. Team Melli, headed by Aleksandar Ciric, will play Thailand on Friday in Pool A, Tehran Times reported.

The competition is being held in Samut Prakan, Thailand from Nov. 7 to 13.

The Asian Water Polo Championship serves as a qualification for the 2023 World Water Polo Championship to be held in Fukuoka, Japan.

The top two teams as well as hosts Japan will take part in the world championship.

MA/TT