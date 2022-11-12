Iran gains fifth consecutive win at Asian Water Polo C'ship

Iran's national men's water polo team, which advanced from the group stage at the top of Group A played against Hong Kong in the knockout stage of the tournament on Saturday.

The Iranian team defeated Hong Kong with total results of 19-2 in four quarters (9-0, 4-1, 1-0, and 5-1).

This was Iran's fifth win in a row in the tournament after winning India, South Korea, Kazakhstan, and Thailand. The team has now advanced to the semi-finals of the Asian tournament and is on the verge of reserving a place in the 2023 World Championship in Japan's Fukuoka.

The Asian competition is being held in Bang Sao Thong district, Samut Prakan province, Thailand from Nov. 7 to 13.

The top two teams as well as hosts Japan will take part in the world championship.

