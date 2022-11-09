Iran defeats South Korea in 2022 Asian Water Polo C'ship

The Iranian team, headed by Aleksandar Ciric, defeated South Korea 17-8 on Wednesday in Pool A.

Iran will play Kazakhstan on Thursday in the most important match of the qualifying round.

Earlier, Iran defeated India 19-4 at the Championship opening match on Tuesday.

Group B consists of Japan, China, Singapore, Hong Kong, and Kuwait.

The competition is being held in Bangkok, Thailand from Nov. 7 to 13.

The Asian Water Polo Championship serves as a qualification for the 2023 World Water Polo Championship to be held in Fukuoka, Japan.

The top two teams as well as hosts Japan will take part in the world championship.

ZZ/IRN84937205