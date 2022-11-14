  1. Sports
Iran water team polo fails to gain medal in Asian c'ship

TEHRAN, Nov. 14 (MNA) – Iran lost to Kazakhstan 8-5 on Monday in bronze medal match of the 2022 Asian Water Polo Championship.

It had lost to China 11-10 on Sunday in the competition’s semifinals.

Iran also registered five wins over India 19-4, South Korea 17-8, Kazakhstan 11-10, Thailand 15-3 and Hong Kong 19-2 in the event.

The final match will be held between Japan and China.

The competition is being held in Samut Prakan, Thailand from Nov. 7 to 14.

The Asian Water Polo Championship serves as a qualification for the 2023 World Water Polo Championship to be held in Fukuoka, Japan.

The top two teams will take part in the world championship.

