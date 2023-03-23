Iran begins 2023 Asian Water Polo Championship with victory

The national Iranain men's water polo team will meet Kazakhstan and the Philippines in the following days.

Group A consists of China, Thailand, Uzbekistan and Singapore.

The Championship started on March 22 in Singapore and will run until March 27.

The eight men and four women teams will compete over the course of the next five days to qualify for May’s World Aquatics Water Polo World Cup – Division 2 Qualifier in Berlin. Only the top four men’s and top two women’s teams will make the cut.

MNA