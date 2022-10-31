  1. Iran
Oct 31, 2022, 9:05 AM

IRGC seize foreign vessel carrying 11mn L of smuggled fuel

TEHRAN, Oct. 31 (MNA) – The Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) Navy seized a foreign vessel carrying smuggled fuel in the Persian Gulf.

Chief Justice of Hormozgan Province Mojtaba Ghahremani made the announcement on Monday, saying that the naval forces of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) seized a foreign ship carrying smuggled fuel in the Persian Gulf.

During the inspection of the vessel, more than 11 million liters of smuggled fuel were seized and the captain and crew of the foreign oil tanker were also detained, he added.

The incidents came after a series of seizures of smugglers' vessels by Iranian Navy forces in the sea lanes serving the Persian Gulf, where a large portion of the world’s oil is produced and shipped.

