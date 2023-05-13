  1. Iran
May 13, 2023, 8:06 PM

Over 3m liters of smuggled fuel seized in Persian Gulf

TEHRAN, May 13 (MNA) – Iran's IRGC Navy has seized 3,412 million liters of smuggled fuel in Persian Gulf waters in southern part of the country.

The public relations department of the 2nd District of the IRGC Navy said in an statement on Saturday that the confiscated cargo was worth around $15 million.

The statement added that based on a court ruling, the cargo was handed over to a local office of the National Iranian Oil Products Distribution Company.

Subsidized fuel in Iran is seen as an opportunity for smugglers to draw huge benefits. Iran, however, re-imposed using fuel cards and rationed gasoline back in November 2019 which was aimed in part to take the smuggling under control.

