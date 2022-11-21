72K liters of smuggled petroleum products seized in S Iran

Deputy Police Chief of Hormozgan Province Mehrdad Moshavegh pointed out that the seized cargos were worth 19 billion rials (Iranian national currency).

Some 37 defendants have been detained in this regard, he further noted.

Earlier on November 13, Deputy commander of Hormozgan Border Guard Abdollah Lashkari said that 175,000 liters of smuggled fuel have been confiscated in Minab, Iran.

Subsidized fuel in Iran is seen as an opportunity for smugglers to draw huge benefits. Iran, however, re-imposed using fuel cards and rationed gasoline back in November 2019 which was aimed in part to take the smuggling under control.

