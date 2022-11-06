Over 203K liters of smuggled fuel seized in Persian Gulf

Abdollah Lashkari pointed out that 203,800 liters of smuggled fuel have been confiscated in Minab and Bandar Abbas waters.

Two smugglers have been detained, he said, adding that four vessels have been confiscated.

Experts estimate the value of the seized cargo at 45 billion and 73 million rials, he noted.

Subsidized fuel in Iran is seen as an opportunity for smugglers to draw huge benefits. Iran, however, re-imposed using fuel cards and rationed gasoline back in November 2019 which was aimed in part to take the smuggling under control.

