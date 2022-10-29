Headlines of Iran’s Persian dailies on October 29

Aftab:
Intel min, IRGC issue joint statement on recent events
Ebtekar:
Leader says Shiraz terrorist attack perpetrators to be definitely punished
Ettela'at:
Role of Western think tanks, spy services in recent riots revealed
Iranians hold rallies in condemnation of Shah Cheragh terrorist attack
Jam-e Jam:
Iranian people condemn chaos, terror by holding rallies
Putin describes assassination of Martyr Soleimani felony
Khorasan:
Iranians condemn Shah Cheragh terrorist attack, call for decisive response
