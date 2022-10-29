  1. Iran
Oct 29, 2022, 9:25 AM

Headlines of Iran’s Persian dailies on October 29

Headlines of Iran’s Persian dailies on October 29

TEHRAN, Oct. 29 (MNA) – Mehr news agency takes a look at the headlines of Iran’s Persian-language dailies on Saturday, October 29.

Aftab:

Intel min, IRGC issue joint statement on recent events

Ebtekar:

Leader says Shiraz terrorist attack perpetrators to be definitely punished

Ettela'at:

Role of Western think tanks, spy services in recent riots revealed

Iranians hold rallies in condemnation of Shah Cheragh terrorist attack

Jam-e Jam:

Iranian people condemn chaos, terror by holding rallies

Putin describes assassination of Martyr Soleimani felony

Khorasan:

Iranians condemn Shah Cheragh terrorist attack, call for decisive response

MP

News Code 192981

Related News

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • captcha

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News