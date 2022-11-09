  1. Iran
Nov 9, 2022, 10:00 AM

Headlines of Iran’s Persian dailies on November 9

Headlines of Iran’s Persian dailies on November 9

TEHRAN, Nov. 09 (MNA) – Mehr news agency takes a look at the headlines of Iran’s Persian-language dailies on Wednesday, November 9.

Ettela'at:

Iraq's PMU conducts extensive anti-ISIL operations on Iran's border strip

Iran oil production capacity to reach 4 million barrels: NIOC

Qeshm island on path of developing

Iran:

Bolton says US arms Iran's opposition

15,000 killed by hot weather in Europe in 2022: WHO

Jam-e Jam:

UK to pay price for its actions over making Iran insecure: Intel. min

Jomhouri-e Eslami:

UK PM claims Iran wasted opportunity of reaching deal

Kayhan:

US increases sanctions, Iran oil finds new customers

Bolton confesses to arming Iran rioters in neighboring countries

Executive operations to begin on Iran-Iraq joint oil field in near future

MP

News Code 193444

Related News

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • captcha

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News