Headlines of Iran’s Persian dailies on November 9

Ettela'at:

Iraq's PMU conducts extensive anti-ISIL operations on Iran's border strip

Iran oil production capacity to reach 4 million barrels: NIOC

Qeshm island on path of developing

Iran:

Bolton says US arms Iran's opposition

15,000 killed by hot weather in Europe in 2022: WHO

Jam-e Jam:

UK to pay price for its actions over making Iran insecure: Intel. min

Jomhouri-e Eslami:

UK PM claims Iran wasted opportunity of reaching deal

Kayhan:

US increases sanctions, Iran oil finds new customers

Bolton confesses to arming Iran rioters in neighboring countries

Executive operations to begin on Iran-Iraq joint oil field in near future

