Headlines of Iran’s Persian dailies on November 9

Ettela'at:
Iraq's PMU conducts extensive anti-ISIL operations on Iran's border strip
Iran oil production capacity to reach 4 million barrels: NIOC
Qeshm island on path of developing
Iran:
Bolton says US arms Iran's opposition
15,000 killed by hot weather in Europe in 2022: WHO
Jam-e Jam:
UK to pay price for its actions over making Iran insecure: Intel. min
Jomhouri-e Eslami:
UK PM claims Iran wasted opportunity of reaching deal
Kayhan:
US increases sanctions, Iran oil finds new customers
Bolton confesses to arming Iran rioters in neighboring countries
Executive operations to begin on Iran-Iraq joint oil field in near future
