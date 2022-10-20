  1. Iran
Headlines of Iran’s Persian dailies on October 20

TEHRAN, Oct. 20 (MNA) – Mehr news agency takes a look at the headlines of Iran’s Persian-language dailies on Thursday, October 20.

Asia:

Afghanistan biggest investor in Iran's minning sector

Ebtekar:

Leader: Intellectual elites bring fame to Iran

Ettela'at:

Leader says elites among most precious assets of country

Iran sanctions 4 Wester entities, 15 officials

Iran:

Raeisi: Iran ready to assist ending war in Europe

Jomhouri-e Eslami:

Taliban trying to establish secret ties with Zionist Israeli regime

IRGC Ground Force drill go on on northern border for 3rd day

Shargh:

JCPOA talks at an impasse

Shahrvand:

President: Iran ready to use all its capacity to end Ukraine crisis

Kayhan:

French police intensify crackdown on protesters

Mossad kills 6 of its officers on charges of links with Iran

