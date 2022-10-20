Headlines of Iran’s Persian dailies on October 20

Asia:
Afghanistan biggest investor in Iran's minning sector
Ebtekar:
Leader: Intellectual elites bring fame to Iran
Ettela'at:
Leader says elites among most precious assets of country
Iran sanctions 4 Wester entities, 15 officials
Iran:
Raeisi: Iran ready to assist ending war in Europe
Jomhouri-e Eslami:
Taliban trying to establish secret ties with Zionist Israeli regime
IRGC Ground Force drill go on on northern border for 3rd day
Shargh:
JCPOA talks at an impasse
Shahrvand:
President: Iran ready to use all its capacity to end Ukraine crisis
Kayhan:
French police intensify crackdown on protesters
Mossad kills 6 of its officers on charges of links with Iran
