Arman-e Melli:

Salami: US seeking to turn schools into scene of battle

Ebtekar:

China's Xi more powerful than ever

Etela'at:

Bagheri: Iran not to tolerate presence of 3000 terrorists behind borders

Iran:

Raeisi in reaction to Biden: American leaders are liars

Javan:

Tehran not to allow US to fish in troubled waters

Kayhan:

100000 BPD of Iran oil refined in Venezuela refinery

RHM/