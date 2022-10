Arman-e Emrooz:

Iran remains in World Cup

Arman-e Melli:

FM says received message from US 3 days ago

Ettela'at:

Raeisi: Political diplomacy should serve economic diplomacy

Iran:

Iran exports increase by 40% despite sanctions

Jam-e Jam:

Raeisi stresses reviving Iran's share of region's economy

Jomhouri-e Eslami:

UN says Human Rights situation in Afghanistan critical

Kayhan:

US begs Iran for talks after failure of unrest

Zionist media says Iran biggest winner in drone war

MP