Qatari delegation to hold meeting with HTS leader

Qatar was one of the main supporters of terrorist groups in Syria after the beginning of the unrest in this country in 2011. Now with the overthrow of Bashar al-Assad's government, Doha is seeking to expand relations with this country.

Qatari sources announced that the Qatari Minister of State at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs HE Dr Mohammed bin Abdulaziz bin Saleh Al Khulaifi headed a delegation to Damascus on Monday and is set to meet and talk with Tahrir al-Sham ringleader Mohammad Al-Jolani.

The expansion of diplomatic and political relations with the future government of Syria will be one of the main axes of this trip.

During the last few years, Qatar has played a special role in Syria's current affairs by expanding its relations with Turkey. Even now, Hayat Tahrir al-Sham and what is called the Syrian National Army (supported by Turkey) have close relations with Qatar.

MP/6324615