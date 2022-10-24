  1. Iran
Oct 24, 2022, 11:20 AM

Headlines of Iran’s Persian dailies on October 24   

TEHRAN, Oct. 24 (MNA) – Mehr news agency takes a look at the headlines of Iran’s Persian-language dailies on Monday, October 24.

Abrar

hackers at Atomic Energy Organization of Iran (AEOI) failed

Ebtekar

Iran's strategic redline in south Caucasus 

Eghtesad-e Pooya

Iran’s trade balance becomes positive due to exports hike: Govt. spox

US has no choice but dialogue

Iran

Iran makes $27bn worth of investment in oil industry: Head of Plan and Budget Org.

Kayhan

Iran’s gas output volume doubled despite sanctions: NIGC

Iran has become transit hub in region: Roads minister

Mostaghel

JCPOA not Iran’s first foreign policy priority: MP

