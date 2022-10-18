  1. Iran
Headlines of Iran’s Persian dailies on October 18

TEHRAN, Oct. 18 (MNA) – Mehr news agency takes a look at the headlines of Iran’s Persian-language dailies on Tuesday, October 18.

Arman-e Emrooz:

IRGC chief warns Saudi Arabia

Iran says will respond to Europe's dual behaviors

Ebtekar:

Chief Justice says Evin incident felony carried out by enemy elements

Etemad:

Tensions escalate between Iran, European Union

Iran:

Major General Salami calls on Saudi Arabia to watch its behavior

Javan:

Salami issues last warning to Saudi Arabia 

Jomhouri-e Eslami:

IRGC Ground Force holds massive military drill in Aras region

4 other injured in Evin incident passed away

EU sanctions 11 Iranian individuals, 4 organizations

Kayhan:

Europe drowns in economic crisis

China halts exporting gas to Europe

EU imposes anti-Iran sanctions in support of rioters

MP

