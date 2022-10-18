Headlines of Iran’s Persian dailies on October 18

Arman-e Emrooz:
IRGC chief warns Saudi Arabia
Iran says will respond to Europe's dual behaviors
Ebtekar:
Chief Justice says Evin incident felony carried out by enemy elements
Etemad:
Tensions escalate between Iran, European Union
Iran:
Major General Salami calls on Saudi Arabia to watch its behavior
Javan:
Salami issues last warning to Saudi Arabia
Jomhouri-e Eslami:
IRGC Ground Force holds massive military drill in Aras region
4 other injured in Evin incident passed away
EU sanctions 11 Iranian individuals, 4 organizations
Kayhan:
Europe drowns in economic crisis
China halts exporting gas to Europe
EU imposes anti-Iran sanctions in support of rioters
